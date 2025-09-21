CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 58.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,722 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 3,263.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

