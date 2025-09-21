CX Institutional Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.03.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.11 and a 52 week high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $816.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,993,341.28. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,107 shares of company stock worth $13,183,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

