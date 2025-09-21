CX Institutional Buys 3,457 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNX opened at $150.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $154.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.05 and a 200 day moving average of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%.The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $122,141.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,403.18. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $179,009.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,231.44. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,240 shares of company stock worth $9,054,884. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 price target on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

