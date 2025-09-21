CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $489.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $450.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $502.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of -422.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.94 and a 200-day moving average of $430.16. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $272.67 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.