Critical Review: Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) vs. CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Free Report) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Computer Services and CACI International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 CACI International 0 2 11 1 2.93

CACI International has a consensus price target of $549.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.20%. Given CACI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CACI International is more favorable than Computer Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

86.4% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of CACI International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Computer Services and CACI International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CACI International $8.63 billion 1.27 $499.83 million $22.35 22.30

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Computer Services.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services N/A N/A N/A CACI International 5.79% 15.84% 7.20%

Summary

CACI International beats Computer Services on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. It also provides integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and electronic document distribution services; corporate intranets; board portals; Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; cybersecurity risk assessment; network management; and cloud-based managed services. In addition, the company offers compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community and regional banks; multi-bank holding companies; and technology, logistics, and insurance organizations, as well as various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers digital solutions by modernizing enterprise and agency-unique applications, enterprise infrastructure, and business processes; C4ISR solutions, including command, control, communications, and computer (C4), as well as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technology and networks; and cyber solutions for cybersecurity, cyberspace, electronic warfare, and signals intelligence operations. This segment also provides space solutions, comprising intelligence fusion, data analytic, and decision support, as well as logistics solutions; engineering services, such as platform integration, modernization and sustainment, system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering; design, implement, protect, and manage secure enterprise IT solutions for federal agencies; and mission support solutions, that include analytic services, as well as scenario-based instruction across the spectrum of intelligence processing, collection, and products. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

