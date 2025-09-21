Critical Contrast: Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) and Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ryan Specialty and Hannover Ruck, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 10 1 2.92 Hannover Ruck 1 1 0 2 2.75

Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.45%. Given Ryan Specialty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty is more favorable than Hannover Ruck.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ryan Specialty pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hannover Ruck pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ryan Specialty pays out 137.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannover Ruck pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryan Specialty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hannover Ruck is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

84.8% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hannover Ruck shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannover Ruck has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and Hannover Ruck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 6.81% 48.70% 5.59% Hannover Ruck 9.33% 19.77% 3.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty and Hannover Ruck”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $2.52 billion 5.60 $94.67 million $0.35 152.71 Hannover Ruck $28.55 billion 1.22 $2.52 billion $3.76 12.84

Hannover Ruck has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Hannover Ruck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryan Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Hannover Ruck on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Hannover Ruck

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock; aviation and space; catastrophe XL; credit, surety, and political risks; facultative; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It offers risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group life, retirement, lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, the company provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and reinsurance and solvency II businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. Hannover Rück SE was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE operates as a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

