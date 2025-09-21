Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRDO. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $169.56 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $176.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.07 and a beta of 2.59.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $7,261,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $43,517,679.56. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,947,073.80. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 871,163 shares of company stock worth $97,342,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 303,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 59,937 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.