Contrasting ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) & BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BRC and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 2 2 0 2.50 ThredUp 0 1 3 1 3.00

BRC currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 73.72%. ThredUp has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. Given BRC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than ThredUp.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

BRC has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThredUp has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BRC and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -2.89% -12.88% -2.59% ThredUp -19.66% -71.49% -23.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of BRC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of ThredUp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRC and ThredUp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $391.49 million 1.05 -$2.95 million ($0.15) -11.03 ThredUp $260.03 million 4.99 -$76.99 million ($0.49) -21.49

BRC has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BRC beats ThredUp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through grocery, specialty stores, and other intermediaries; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

