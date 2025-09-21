Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.8182.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,040,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,519,845,000 after buying an additional 1,923,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,796,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,204,000 after acquiring an additional 566,358 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,868,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,437,000 after acquiring an additional 48,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,820,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,129,000 after buying an additional 271,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $462,218,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.28. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.71%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.