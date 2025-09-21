Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CLH stock opened at $234.20 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total transaction of $195,323.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,232.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.50 per share, with a total value of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,911 shares in the company, valued at $19,359,718.50. This represents a 2.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 target price on Clean Harbors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

