Congress Park Capital LLC Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

