Congress Park Capital LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $932.15 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $938.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $759.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $734.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $366.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

