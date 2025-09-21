Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 409 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,837,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 30,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $113.82 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.05. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.