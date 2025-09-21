Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,910,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $255.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $286.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.