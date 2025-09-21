Compass Ion Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $93,107,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,685,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,831,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,523,000 after purchasing an additional 535,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,771,000 after purchasing an additional 522,242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.