Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $542,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 75,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 562.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

