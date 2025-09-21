Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VOE stock opened at $172.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.23 and a 200-day moving average of $163.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.