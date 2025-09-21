Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $83.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average is $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Bank of America increased their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

