Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,586 Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 80,766.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

FTDR stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Frontdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.60.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 125.21% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $7,281,138.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,372.90. The trade was a 78.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

FTDR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

