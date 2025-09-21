Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 1,838 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $71.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $65.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

