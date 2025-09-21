Comparing Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) & Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nuvve and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvve 0 0 0 0 0.00 Beam Global 0 1 4 0 2.80

Beam Global has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 94.65%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Nuvve.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

19.0% of Nuvve shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvve shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nuvve has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvve and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvve -542.59% -6,228.12% -154.27% Beam Global -69.33% -34.97% -22.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvve and Beam Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvve $5.29 million 0.94 -$17.40 million ($14.22) -0.02 Beam Global $49.34 million 0.98 -$11.28 million ($1.54) -1.78

Beam Global has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvve. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvve, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beam Global beats Nuvve on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvve

(Get Free Report)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets. Its V2G technology also links EV batteries into a virtual power plant that sells excess power to utility companies or utilizes saved power to reduce building energy peak consumption. In addition, the company offers networked charging stations, infrastructure, software, professional services, support, monitoring, and parts and labor warranties required to run electric vehicle fleets. It serves its products to owners/operators of light duty fleets, heavy duty fleets, automotive manufacturers, charge point operators, and strategic partners. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Beam Global

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. The company is also involved in the development of EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. It offers its solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, street lighting, telecommunications, energy infrastructure, and outdoor media and branding industries. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.