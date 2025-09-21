CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Shares Bought by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of CommVault Systems worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 256.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim set a $220.00 price target on CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $194.61 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $200.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.47.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $281.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 7.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26% compared to the same quarter last year. CommVault Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other CommVault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 15,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,713,584.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,787,704.37. This represents a 17.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 11,320 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total value of $2,013,035.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 458,361 shares in the company, valued at $81,510,336.63. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,942 shares of company stock worth $10,019,157. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

