Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 19 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,209,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,226.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $521.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,212.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,140.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

