Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,845 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF $PBD

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,845 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 68,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PBD opened at $14.95 on Friday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

About Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

