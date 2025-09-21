Colorado Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after buying an additional 1,287,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after buying an additional 994,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,350,000 after buying an additional 898,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $242.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $245.57.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.