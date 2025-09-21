Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. $RQI Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 246.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 32.2% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $12.39 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

