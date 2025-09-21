Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $89.94 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $100.67. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 617.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 931.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

