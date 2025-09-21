Coastwise Capital Group LLC Sells 6,468 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Coastwise Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.6% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 424,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 159,525 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,939,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,254,000.

FTSL opened at $46.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

