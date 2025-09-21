CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 206.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 612.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $261.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.38 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.70.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

