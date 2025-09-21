Clio Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Clio Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 8.8% of Clio Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clio Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total value of $1,003,875.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,516,928.77. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $963.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a PE ratio of 121.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $922.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $923.43. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

