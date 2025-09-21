ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.36

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Shares of EMO opened at $45.66 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

