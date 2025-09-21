Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,781 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2%

C stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $103.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on C. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

