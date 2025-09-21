Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $727,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 58,799.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $583,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,327 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after acquiring an additional 865,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $542,796,000 after acquiring an additional 457,052 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.81.

Cigna Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $290.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $256.89 and a twelve month high of $358.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.56.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

