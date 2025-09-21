Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Chorus Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 839% from the previous session’s volume of 882 shares.The stock last traded at $27.41 and had previously closed at $27.35.

Chorus Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Chorus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.8575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 482.0%.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

