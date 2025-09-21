Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ceragon Networks from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $221.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $1,871,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 4,058,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 775,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 962,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 532,798 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 642.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 552,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 478,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.