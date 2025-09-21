Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $85.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Century Communities Stock Down 2.2%

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $105.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.03%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.