Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank trimmed its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 43,561.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,516,000 after buying an additional 1,594,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 42.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,433 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 4,459.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,321,000 after purchasing an additional 975,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,821,000 after purchasing an additional 787,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $181,284,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,080,900. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Down 0.2%

COR opened at $290.32 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $309.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.42 and a 200-day moving average of $287.06.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

