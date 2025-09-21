Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. Sells 26,646 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,646 shares during the quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 107,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $43.88 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

