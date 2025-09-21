Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Director M. Scott Ratushny Acquires 15,000 Shares

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director M. Scott Ratushny purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.25 per share, with a total value of C$108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,988,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,664,856. The trade was a 0.50% increase in their position.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CJ opened at C$7.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.61. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.64 and a 12 month high of C$7.84.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 960.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

