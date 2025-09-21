Capricorn Energy’s (CNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 360 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 price target on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 310.
Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.
Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.
For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com
