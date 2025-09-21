Capricorn Energy’s (CNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 360 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 price target on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 310.

LON:CNE opened at GBX 207.50 on Thursday. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 185.48 and a 52 week high of GBX 341.77. The firm has a market cap of £142.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,482.14, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 216.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.

Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.

For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com

