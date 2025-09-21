Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS is A&I Financial Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

A&I Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 681,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 64,745 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,138,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CGUS opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.