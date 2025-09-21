Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bullish (NYSE:BLSH)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Bullish in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bullish in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE BLSH opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion and a PE ratio of -1,374.52. Bullish has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.91 million. Bullish has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

