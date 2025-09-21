Busey Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Busey Bank decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $38,457,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,223.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,582,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,682 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,729.3% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,181,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,940 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4,739.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,085,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $21,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

