Busey Bank Trims Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Busey Bank lessened its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.99. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

