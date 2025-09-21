Busey Bank Sells 862 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Busey Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 164,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,225,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,556,000 after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $3,736,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ENB opened at $49.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Argus increased their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

