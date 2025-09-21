Busey Bank Sells 2,327 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Busey Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,319,746,000 after purchasing an additional 437,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,202,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $861,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $658,981,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of COP opened at $91.89 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.94.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

