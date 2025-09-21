Busey Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Busey Bank lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 27.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

OKE stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.63 and a 12-month high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

