Busey Bank Purchases New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Busey Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,865,000. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,350. This represents a 36.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

NYSE NOW opened at $963.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.31, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $922.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $923.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

