Busey Bank Has $583,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Busey Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.



Shares of VBR stock opened at $210.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

