Busey Bank Buys New Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Busey Bank purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.8%

HWM stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.52 and a 12-month high of $193.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.39.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

